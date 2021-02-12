Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, will begin its third lockdown due to a rapidly spreading Covid-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday.

The Australian Open tennis tournament will be allowed to continue but without spectators, he said.

He said the lockdown was necessary to halt an outbreak of the hyper-infectious UK strain of Covid-19, which leaked from a quarantine hotel at the city airport.

The outbreak leaked from the hotel that was housing international travellers undergoing mandatory quarantine and has so far infected 13 people, including hotel staff and their families.

Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport.

Schools and many businesses will be closed. Residents are ordered to stay at home except to exercise and for essential purposes.

A population of 6.5 million will be locked down because of a contagious British variant of the virus first detected at a Melbourne Airport hotel that has infected 13 people.

Andrews said the rate of spread demanded drastic action to avoid a new surge in Melbourne.

READ MORE: Australia's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme to cost $4.8B