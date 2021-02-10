The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has gone through several different phases and survived despite recurring internal and external challenges. However, the alliance currently faces a new danger that has gone largely unnoticed.

France, under President Emmanuel Macron, is inflicting discord into the alliance, misleading the public, and pushing a Russophile geopolitical perspective mixed with a false aspiration of European autonomy from the US. Macron’s now famous ‘brain death’ statement about NATO was just the tip of the iceberg.

French ambiguity towards NATO is nothing new and can be found throughout the history of the alliance. During the Cold War in 1966, the French decided to fully withdraw from the alliance. At the time, French President Charles de Gaulle wrote: “France is determined to regain on her whole territory the full exercise of her sovereignty.” The alliance survived and even defeated the Soviet Union without France.

To no surprise, by the time Nicolas Sarkozy announced that France would rejoin NATO in 2009, the Cold War was already over. France's fair-weater committment to NATO and their different approach to Russia or the former Soviet Union continues until today.

Most recently, French president Macron advocated for a ‘comprehensive dialogue’ with Russia and argued that Russia is essential to the security of the European continent and that it is geographically and historically a part of Europe.

He stressed that dialogue with Russia on the Middle East is crucial as Russia has expanded its role while the Europeans and the Americans ‘almost disappeared’. Not only in rhetoric but also, in reality, France is already partnering with Russia.

In Libya, both sides support the warlord Khalifa Haftar in his pursuit of a military takeover of Tripoli. While Russia sends in private military contractors, France supplies Haftar with weapons and diplomatic support.

France even managaed to convince the European Union to implement Operation IRINI that only targeted the UN-recognised government of Libya – de-facto support to Haftar. While France ignored Syrian and Russian mercenaries brought to Libya by Russia, the French president repeatedly accused Turkey of sending ‘Syrian jihadists’ to the country.

In the Caucasus, an area regarded as part of the Russian hinterland, the French sided with Russia and tried to prevent Turkey from entering the Caucasus and strengthening the the NATO alliance by investing in Azerbaijan and its legitimate claims stemming from international law.