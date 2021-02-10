When one thinks of golf, the first image that comes to mind is acres of smooth green tees with soft rolling hills, and lakes. Certainly one of the last places that come to mind are arid landscapes.

But Saudi Arabia is trying to change that. The Kingdom recently concluded its third annual Saudi International golf tournament, one of three golf tournaments in the country, including the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and the Saudi Ladies Team International.

And it's only set to grow.

Naturally, golf, a lucrative sector of the tourism industry, is supposed to draw money and people into the Kingdom. But it carries significant social, ecological, and political baggage: golf is associated with the destruction of natural landscapes; exploitation of natural resources, like freshwater; ecological damage from natural habitat destruction, and use of fertilisers and pesticides; and pollution, not to mention the carbon footprint associated with large-scale international tourism and travel.

For a country that has all but squandered its natural freshwater sources - in about a generation at that - a sport requiring vast amounts of freshwater seems like a surprising and imprudent direction.

With very little annual rainfall, and rapidly shrinking groundwater and aquifer sources, the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, have turned to desalination, the process of turning saltwater and wastewater into freshwater, to meet the majority of their potable water demands. Today, the Gulf region is home to 70 percent of all desalination plants in the world, which help produce about 80 percent of the total drinking water in GCC states.

For the wealthy countries of the Gulf, this costly option has been the chosen answer to their water woes. With the Red Sea at its west, and the Gulf to its east, desalination offers a virtually infinite supply of freshwater - or, at least, that’s how Saudi officials appear to be treating it.

Yet, this is not the case; desalination comes with a hefty - and potentially permanent - price tag.

First, energy-intensive desalination plants release a vast amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change.

Second, desalination produces excess brine - about 1.5 litres of brine for every 1 litre of freshwater produced - as well as toxic contaminants from the desalination process, which is usually dumped back into the ocean. When not done properly, it creates a high-salinity environment. Alongside increased temperatures in certain areas, this process decreases the oxygen in the water, killing marine life, and affecting the food chain.

The Gulf may already be heading toward “peak salt”, according to some experts: excessive evaporation, combined with brine discharge and the diversion and damming of rivers flowing to the sea have created a body that is highly saline.

Saltier water is both more difficult and costly to turn to freshwater.

“In time, it’s going to become impossible to use desalination in a way that makes economic sense,” anthropologist Gokce Gunel said. “The water will become so saline that it will be too expensive to desalinate.”

Why golf?

Saudi Arabia is aiming to push for a new culture of golf in the country, where the sport is not particularly popular, as a part of Vision 2030, an ambitious economic reform strategy to diversify the economy. By that year, the Kingdom aims to create up to a whooping 23 more golf courses, and host a total of four tournaments. There are also a few private courses, some of which are made from sand.