Tens of thousands of anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have poured back onto the streets for a second day, as an internet blackout failed to stifle growing outrage at the military's ouster of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Sunday morning, massive crowds from across the country marched under bright sunshine in the middle of main roads.

In Myawaddy, shots were heard as police tried to break up a protest, a live video published on Facebook showed.

The video showed uniformed police armed with guns rushing at a crowd of a couple of hundred demonstrators. Shots can be heard but it is unclear what kind of munitions were used or whether there are any casualties.

In Yangon, protesters converged on Hledan township, walking through stalled traffic. They also reported that data access on their mobile phones had suddenly been restored.

Backed by a din of car horns, tens of thousands of protesters in Yangon held up banners saying "Justice for Myanmar" and "We do not want military dictatorship", while others waved the signature red flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

"I completely despise the military coup and I am not afraid of a crackdown," said Kyi Phyu Kyaw, a 20-year-old university student.

"I will join every day until Amay Suu (Mother Suu) is freed."

Many demonstrators also flashed the three-finger salute inspired by the "Hunger Games" films, which became a symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy protests in Thailand last year.

"We will fight until the end," said Ye Kyaw, an 18-year-old economics student.

"The next generation can have democracy if we end this military dictatorship."

The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overrode a nationwide blockade of the internet, similar in magnitude to an earlier shutdown that coincided with the arrest of Suu Kyi and other senior leaders on Monday.

Defiance

Online calls to protest against the army takeover have prompted bold displays of defiance, including the nightly deafening clamour of people banging pots and pans, a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.

"#Myanmar's military and police must ensure the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals," the United Nations Human Rights office tweeted after Saturday's protests.

Protesters also gathered in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, to demand the release of detained leaders.

"We cannot accept this unlawful military coup," Win Mya Mya, an MP from Mandalay, told AFP.

READ MORE:Outrage grows over Myanmar coup