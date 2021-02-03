Turkey’s Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan has said January’s inflation figures are far from the country’s targets, stressing that the government will never compromise on measures to fight the inflation.

"We will act with consultation mechanisms that include all parties. Sustainable growth is not possible without achieving price stability," Elvan said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Turkey posted a 14.97 percent annual rise in consumer prices in January, the country’s statistical authority announced Wednesday.

The annual figure was up 0.37 percentage point last month, rising from 14.60 percent in December 2020, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Turkey's Central Bank on Tuesday submitted an open letter to the government explaining why annual inflation was higher compared to the country's target range last year.

READ MORE: IMF forecasts six percent GDP growth for Turkey in 2021