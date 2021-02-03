Calls for a civil disobedience campaign in Myanmar has gathered pace as the United States formally declared the military's takeover a coup and vowed further penalties for the generals behind the putsch.

Myanmar plunged back into direct military rule on Monday when soldiers detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders in a series of dawn raids, ending the country's brief experiment with democracy.

Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since, won a huge landslide with her National League for Democracy (NLD) last November but the military, whose favoured parties received a drubbing, declared the polls fraudulent.

Doctors and medical staff at multiple hospitals across the country announced on Wednesday that they were donning red ribbons and walking away from all non-emergency work to protest the coup.

"Our main goal is to accept only the government we elected," Aung San Min, head of 100—bed hospital in Gangaw district told AFP.

Some medical teams posted pictures on social media wearing red ribbons and raising a three-finger salute, a protest gesture used by democracy activists in neighbouring Thailand.

Activists were announcing their campaigns on a Facebook group called "Civil Disobedience Movement" which by Wednesday afternoon had more 150,000 followers within 24 hours of its launch.

The clatter of pots and pans, and the honking of car horns, also rang out across Yangon on Tuesday evening after calls for protest went out on social media.

Military's deadly legacy

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing appointed himself head of a new cabinet stacked with former and current generals, justifying his coup on Tuesday as the "inevitable" result of civilian leaders failure to heed the army's fraud warnings.

The military declared a one-year state of emergency and said it would hold new elections once their allegations of voter irregularities were addressed and investigated.

The move stunned Myanmar, a country left impoverished by decades of junta misrule before it began taking steps towards a more democratic and civilian-led government ten years ago.

But protesting is fraught with risk.

During junta rule, dissent was quashed with thousands of activists, including Suu Kyi, detained for years on end.

Censorship was pervasive and the military frequently deployed lethal force during periods of political turmoil, most notably during huge protests in 1988 and 2007.

The new government has already issued a warning telling people not to say or post anything that might "encourage riots or an unstable situation".