French lawmakers will begin tackling a controversial separatism bill on Monday, claiming that some religious authorities are creeping into public services, associations, some schools and online with the goal of undermining national values.

The bill, also dubbed as an anti-Islam bill, is broad and controversial, with 1,700 proposed amendments, and guarantees heated debate for the next two weeks in the lower house.

It reflects a priority for President Emmanuel Macron, who in an October speech painted a dark picture of Islam, France’s No.2 religion, quietly making inroads and creating a “counter society.”

“Manifesto for Secularism”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a right-leaning member of Macron’s centrist party, took up the mission with zeal.

Darmanin wrote a short book to be released in days, “Manifesto for Secularism,” a fundamental value of France that the bill he sponsored is meant to protect.

“Islamism is a Trojan horse hiding the fragmentation bomb of our society,” Darmanin wrote, according to excerpts from the daily Le Figaro.

“In the face of such a dangerous and insidious enemy, which we know is far from the religion of the prophet (of Islam), it is normal that public officials take unprecedented measures.”

Although recent attacks were committed by outsiders in France, multiple terrorist attacks provided a backdrop for the bill.

The bill 'points the finger at Islam'

The text applies to all religions, but some Muslims say the legislation once again points the finger at Islam.

Other critics say the bill covers ground already addressed in current laws while far-right leader Marine Le Pen says the bill doesn’t go far enough or even name the enemy: radicalism.