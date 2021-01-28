You might have gone through trust issues in the past in marriages, friendships, or even while conducting day-to-day business like during fruit or vegetable shopping.

While we grapple with issues that are byproducts of modern times, trust is an eternal life question that goes back to ancient times.

Ancient Rome’s greatest general Julius Caesar was infamously betrayed by his step-son Brutus, whom he considered his successor. For Caesar and his supporters, Brutus’s cooperation with pro-Republican senators against the newly declared-lifelong dictator was a great violation of the general’s trust in him.

But for Brutus and his supporters, that was an act of saving the Republic against tyranny.

So, as Caesar's case shows, trust and betrayal can have different interpretations.

Despite all complexities of our lives, there are at least some simple ways to feel where trust has been stored.

Here are some basic clues:

Can you trust yourself?

Trust is always a two-way road. It means having relationships on the basis of good and honest communication with others.

Experts think that to communicate with others properly, you need to develop a genuine trust for yourself. If you could not understand your own capabilities and character, it would be difficult to trust others, experts say.

“Although it’s true that cooperation and vulnerability require two parties, no one ever said that the two parties had to be different people. To the contrary, the parties can be the same person at different times,” wrote David DeSteno, a psychologist and the director of Northeastern University’s Social Emotions Lab, in his book,The Truth About Trust: How It Determines Success in Life, Love, Learning, and More.

While we always tend to blame others, most of the time, the real perpetrator behind trust issues might be ourselves, according to the psychologist.

“Each of us is never just an observer trying to ascertain whether someone else is to be trusted; we’re also targets of observation ourselves. The same forces that determine whether someone else will be honest or loyal also impinge on our own minds,” DeSteno viewed.

Are you a little anxious?

Experts think that people who show different traits of anxiety usually appear to hide things from others, indicating signs of a trust deficit. But the reverse is also true. If you show too much distrust, you also become an anxious person.

As a result, feeling anxious is central to understanding our trust issues.

“We expected that when experiencing lower levels of trust, anxiously attached individuals would report higher levels of both cognitive and behavioral jealousy as well as partner abuse perpetration,” wrote Lindsey M. Rodriguez, Angelo M. DiBello, Camilla S. Overup and Clayton Neighbors, authors of a prominent psychological study on the relationship between trust and anxiety.

In the end, we all tend to trust people who have a calm manner.

We would avoid buying fruits from a greengrocer who usually yells at buyers. Or perhaps we would not want to be driven around the city by a driver known for rash driving or a tendency to curse irrationally as he drives.