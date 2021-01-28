New anti-government protests have broken out in Polish cities, shortly after the country's top court has confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law.

The unrest shows growing discontent among many Poles with the right-wing government. Under it the country was seen as a key European ally of former US President Donald Trump's administration, but has been criticised by European officials for eroding democracy. It remains to be seen what kind of relations it will be able to build with the new US administration.

Opposition parties strongly criticised the move by the Constitutional Tribunal, following which the ruling will come into effect once it's printed – later on Wednesday or early on Thursday – in the official government gazette.

'Women’s Strike'

Thousands of people gathered outside the court building in Warsaw late on Wednesday, responding to calls for new protests by women’s groups that led weeks of massive demonstrations last year against the initial October 22 ruling. Protests were also held in many other cities, under a heavy police presence.

In Warsaw, protesters later marched through the city centre to the ruling party's headquarters with signs of the leading “Women’s Strike” group and pro-LGBT rights rainbow flags.

Like in last year's demonstrations, they defied Poland’s pandemic ban on gatherings.

No violence was reported on either side. Some of last year's marches led to clashes with police.

More protests were planned on Thursday.

READ MORE:Protesters rally against abortion ban in Poland on women's vote anniversary

Vexed opposition

The ruling right-wing Law and Justice party is widely seen as having undue influence on the judiciary following reforms it passed affecting the way judges are appointed. The Constitutional Tribunal was the first to have some of its judges appointed the new way, in 2016.