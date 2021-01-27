DR Congo lawmakers have approved a motion to force out Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a key victory in his bid to sideline allies of his predecessor.

The National Assembly approved a motion of censure against Ilunga Ilunkamba and his government by 367 votes to seven.

Under the Democratic Republic of Congo's constitution, parliamentary censure requires the prime minister to step down within 24 hours.

But Ilunga Ilunkamba has denounced the censure motion, and Francois Nzekuye, an MP for a party that backs former president Joseph Kabila, told AFP that "the prime minister will not resign."

The vote marks the latest episode in a power struggle that has roiled sub-Saharan Africa's biggest nation for months, pitching Tshisekedi against loyalists of Kabila, who ruled the DRC for 18 years.

On taking office in January 2019, Tshisekedi agreed to a power-sharing agreement with the pro-Kabila camp, which wielded a majority in the 500-seat National Assembly.

But tensions quickly developed, before erupting into the open last year.

They climaxed with an announcement by Tshisekedi on December 6 that he was putting an end to the coalition and would seek a new "national majority of sacred union" – a move that led to brawls among MPs in the National Assembly building a few days later.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands flee violence in Republic of Congo

PM slams 'notorious motion'

Ilunga Ilunkamba was absent from Wednesday's debate as were other pro-Kabila cabinet members, but pro-Tshisekedi ministers attended.

On Monday, the prime minister flew to the southeastern city of Lubumbashi for talks with Kabila.

In a letter posted on his office's website, Ilunga Ilunkamba hit out at the National Assembly's provisional bureau, which oversees parliamentary procedure.

He lashed the "notorious motion of censure" as "no more than a political manoeuvre with no basis in fact, flouting the requirements of the state of law."