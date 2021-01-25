China's President Xi Jinping has called on the world to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and bolster the role of the G20 in global economic governance as he pointed to a "rather shaky" recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, a gathering usually held in a Swiss ski resort, Xi said the global economic outlook remained uncertain and public health emergencies "may very well recur" in future.

"We should build an open world economy ... discard discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems, and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges," he said.

The G20, an international forum grouping 19 of the biggest developed and emerging economies, plus the European Union, should be strengthened as the "main forum for global economic governance" and the world should "engage in closer macro-economic policy coordination", Xi added.

The international community should be governed in accordance with rules and consensus reached by all countries, instead of by one or several issuing orders, he said, without naming the countries.

A "new Cold War"

Jinping also warned global leaders against starting a "new Cold War", and urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".

In a veiled swipe at moves targeting China launched by the previous US administration under President Donald Trump, Xi said confrontation "will always end up harming every nation's interests and sacrificing people's welfare".

The Chinese leader also reaffirmed Beijing's ambitious climate pledges to slash carbon emissions by 65 per cent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, both significant commitments as China emits a quarter of the world's greenhouse gases.

"Meeting these targets will require tremendous hard work from China. But we believe that when the interests of the entire humanity are at stake, China must step forward, take action and get the job done," he said.

In the shade of coronavirus

Monday's schedule echoes the global economic picture, with Xi headlining as European policymakers, including European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde and French and German economy ministers Bruno Le Maire and Peter Altmaier, discuss "restoring economic growth".

The January 2020 WEF saw the global elite just starting to worry about a pandemic that surfaced in China a month earlier.

A year on, the coronavirus is leaving a mounting death toll, upending economies and depriving millions of people of work.

And initial optimism about a swift, smooth vaccine rollout ending the pandemic has ebbed in the face of distribution hiccups and new virus variants.

But China and Asian countries in 2021 are making a strong comeback from the virus that hit them first.

'Rebuild trust'

In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust."

The big names from Europe will be German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the European Union executive.

Biden will not appear at the virtual Davos, which has never been a fixture on the White House calendar, even if the new administration has pledged to revive a US multilateral foreign policy after four years of Donald Trump's America First approach.

Trump had been an exception as he stopped in Davos twice, with the real estate billionaire enjoying mixing with the global business elite.

Biden is nevertheless sending John Kerry, the special climate envoy who will be welcomed after the new Democratic president brought Washington back into the Paris climate accord.

Showing up from Asia are China's and South Korea's presidents as well as the prime ministers of India and Japan.