WORLD
4 MIN READ
Flooding remains a threat after Cyclone Eloise passes through Mozambique
The eye of the storm passed over Beira city in Mozambique before dawn on Saturday, having already brought heavy rains to Zambezia province and its capital, Quelimane.
Flooding remains a threat after Cyclone Eloise passes through Mozambique
Vehicles submerged in flood waters in Beira, Mozambique on January 23, 2021. / AP
January 24, 2021

The Mozambican port city of Beira has breathed a sigh of relief as Cyclone Eloise caused less damage than feared as it passed through, but the danger of flooding has remained in a region still recovering from a devastating cyclone two years ago.

“We all feel it’s been much less than what we expected,” said Kobus Botha, head of farming and logistics company Servir. “If you remember in (Cyclone) Idai we all said ‘That’s not too bad,’ but 24 hours later the big waters came."

Idai in 2019 killed several hundred people and displaced well over 100,000.

Ahead of the cyclone's arrival, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that at least 100,000 people will be affected.

“Heavy rainfall will persist for over 24 hours," it said. "The amount of rain will be sufficient to flood low areas of Beira and Buzi. Further flooding may arrive some days later as accumulated water flows down the Pungue and Buzi Rivers from Zimbabwe.”

READ MORE:UN warns humanitarian crisis is worsening in Mozambique

In a more likely scenario, the IFRC expects 400,000 people to be affected as “torrential rains immediately flood low areas of Beira, Buzi, Nhamatanda, Chibabava and Sussundenga. Accumulation of water in Zimbabwe will flow downstream, enlarging the flooded areas for several days.”

The eye of the storm passed over Beira before dawn on Saturday, having already brought heavy rains to Zambezia province and its capital, Quelimane. The cyclone lost force after making landfall but took out electricity and communications infrastructure in Beira, a city of roughly a half-million people, and surrounding areas.

Recommended

READ MORE:What you need to know about Mozambique’s growing insurgency

“The Vodacom network registered a temporary interruption … cutting off communication for users in the whole of the city of Beira and in certain districts of the province of Sofala,” Vodacom said in a statement.

Electric company EDM said it had turned off power as a precautionary measure after water got into a substation in Beira, local outlet Carta de Mocambique reported.

“Looking from here in the distance you can see all around roof-sheets missing here and there,” Beira resident Ben Van Wyk said. 

“But the mayor (Daviz Simango) has been a master of preparation. The whole of Beira put sandbags on their roofs yesterday,” as municipal authorities turned a blind eye to taking sand from the beach.

Eloise is the second cyclone to hit central Mozambique this season, after Chalane in December. But since Idai, “people now know what a cyclone is and they take it seriously," Van Wyk said.

READ MORE: UN: Global displacement toll beyond 80M as more people flee 2020 conflicts

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit