The Mozambican port city of Beira has breathed a sigh of relief as Cyclone Eloise caused less damage than feared as it passed through, but the danger of flooding has remained in a region still recovering from a devastating cyclone two years ago.

“We all feel it’s been much less than what we expected,” said Kobus Botha, head of farming and logistics company Servir. “If you remember in (Cyclone) Idai we all said ‘That’s not too bad,’ but 24 hours later the big waters came."

Idai in 2019 killed several hundred people and displaced well over 100,000.

Ahead of the cyclone's arrival, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that at least 100,000 people will be affected.

“Heavy rainfall will persist for over 24 hours," it said. "The amount of rain will be sufficient to flood low areas of Beira and Buzi. Further flooding may arrive some days later as accumulated water flows down the Pungue and Buzi Rivers from Zimbabwe.”

In a more likely scenario, the IFRC expects 400,000 people to be affected as “torrential rains immediately flood low areas of Beira, Buzi, Nhamatanda, Chibabava and Sussundenga. Accumulation of water in Zimbabwe will flow downstream, enlarging the flooded areas for several days.”

The eye of the storm passed over Beira before dawn on Saturday, having already brought heavy rains to Zambezia province and its capital, Quelimane. The cyclone lost force after making landfall but took out electricity and communications infrastructure in Beira, a city of roughly a half-million people, and surrounding areas.