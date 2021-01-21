A former head of the Vatican bank, Angelo Caloia, has been found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering and sentenced to eight years, 11 months in prison.

It was the first ever jail sentence issued by a Vatican state court in relation to financial crimes, a milestone in Pope Francis' ongoing efforts to clean up Vatican governance on Thursday.

Caloia led the bank, officially known as the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), from 1989 to 2009.

The 81-year-old Italian was tried over corrupt real estate deals.

He was accused of conspiring with others to make millions from the below-market sale of more than 20 IOR properties in Italy, and laundering the proceeds in Switzerland.

Millions pocketed

The court established that the defendants "pocketed some of the money paid by buyers, or in any case money belonging to IOR ... for a total of $23 million," the Vatican said in a statement.

Prosecutors claimed the illicit gains were worth $71.7 million in total, but judges did not find evidence of wrongdoing for some of the 29 deals under scrutiny.

Three co-defendants

Co-defendants were 97-year-old Gabriele Liuzzo, a lawyer, and his son Lamberto, 55, who were sentenced to eight years and 11 months, and five years and two months respectively.

Gabriele Liuzzo was convicted like Caloia of money laundering and embezzlement, while his son was tried and sentenced only over money laundering charges.

The three men were hit with fines ranging from $9,700 to $15,100, and ordered to pay damages of around $28 million to the IOR and its real estate division SGIR.

