A ninth round of talks between the Indian government and protesting farmers over three new contentious farm laws has made no headway, but a government minister and union leaders said they would resume discussions on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has said that the laws introduced in September will unshackle farmers from the obligation of selling produce only at regulated wholesale markets. But the farmers say the bills are designed to benefit private buyers.

"Today's talks with farmers unions were inconclusive, and we will hold talks again on January 19," Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. "We are sure that we'll be able to come to an agreement through our talks."

Tomar said the government was concerned about the health of farmers who have been camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi in protest for almost two months.

Farmers' around-the-clock sit-ins in cold weather have already led to some deaths among them.

"We are committed to finding a solution through our dialogues with the government, and that's why we've again agreed to meet on January 19," said Rakesh Tikait, one of the farmers' leaders who attended the meeting with ministers.

Farmers have threatened to march to Delhi on January 26, when India celebrates its Republic Day.

READ MORE: Indian farmers undeterred by coldest Delhi night as they continue sit-in