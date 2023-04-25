We all tend to forget things, a sad fact which makes us take note of the flawed creatures we are.

That fact is discomforting and can make us angry, but it could also help us relax - after all, would we always want to truly recall everything?

Humans want to stay loyal to their own memories from childhood to old age. We usually forget that our memories are also scarred by traumas and hurtful, heartbreaking incidents.

Even worse, we do not usually remember our traumatic experiences as they were, tending to recall them in a distorted manner, which is called “memory amplification”. As a result, remembering might be more problematic than forgetting in our efforts to put the little house in our brain in order, according to psychologists.

“Unfortunately, memory amplification carries real consequences: the more amplification people demonstrate, the more likely they are to report the “re-experiencing” symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as intrusive thoughts and images,” wrote Deryn Strange, professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Melanie K. T. Takarangi, associate professor of psychology at Flinders University.

Forgetting gets a bad rep, but is it so bad? Our neurotic system tends to forget traumatic experiences to get rid of its negative effects. In that sense, forgetting is a liberating experience from our suffering.

“The human brain is remarkably flexible. Its ability to selectively prune our memories’ errant branches is a necessary adaptation. If we remembered every moment of every day, most of us would get too bogged down in our own minds to be functional,” wrote Lauren Gravitz, a science and environment writer.

Forgetting helps to remember

Trashing some memories, which could be translated as a forgetting exercise, also helps us remember better, shrinking the heavy burden on our neurotic system, according to a 2007 study.

“We’ve argued for some time that forgetting is adaptive, that people actively inhibit some memories to facilitate mental focus,” said Michael Anderson, a professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Oregon.

A fresh memory could be more a result of purging unnecessary information than processing it, the study suggested. “Your head is full of a surprising number of things that you don’t need to know,” Anderson said.

But how could you purge useless information in favour of the essential?

Purging isn’t just something that systematically happens as your life goes by. Experts think that moments of crisis usually force people to think about what they need to purge.

Psychologists believe that if you identify who you are and what you want to do in your life at that moment, you will be in a good position to remove what you don’t need anymore, keeping things close which really matter.

In other words, you will forget things you don’t need to recall forever, which will clean your neurological storage from unnecessary information, unburdening yourself from mental loads you could not believe how long you have carried at all costs.