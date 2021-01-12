WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uganda's Bobi Wine accuses military of raiding his home
Wine, who is challenging the country's long-time President Yoweri Museveni in Thursday's vote, said all his security guards were arrested by the army.
Uganda's Bobi Wine accuses military of raiding his home
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, talks during an interview with Reuters at his home in Magere, Wakiso district on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda January 3, 2021 / Reuters
January 12, 2021

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine has accused soldiers of raiding his home and arresting his security guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter.

"No reason for the arrest was given," he said.

Wine: "I have to end the interview"

The arrests occurred while Wine was doing a live radio interview with Kenya's Hot 96 FM station. 

"We are being raided by military," Wine said. "I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards."

Spokesmen for the military and the police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Ugandans vote on Thursday in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Recommended

A challenge to the incumbent

Wine, whose star power has rattled the ruling party, is the frontrunner among 10 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who seized power in 1986.

Scores of opposition protesters have been killed during a campaign scarred by crackdowns on Wine's rallies which the authorities say contravene curbs on gatherings to stop the spread of Covid-19. 

Wine has been arrested multiple times while campaigning.

While Museveni, 76, has long been seen as a stabilising force in Uganda after the brutal reigns of two military dictators, opponents say his government has become riddled with corruption and nepotism.

Wine also said in a separate post on Twitter that soldiers raided the home of one of his aides overnight and took the man to an unknown destination.

Museveni announced on Twitter that he would address the nation at 7 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Deaths mount after Bobi Wine arrest triggers unrest in Uganda

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit