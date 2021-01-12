Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine has accused soldiers of raiding his home and arresting his security guards, two days before an election pitting the singer-turned-lawmaker against one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter.

"No reason for the arrest was given," he said.

Wine: "I have to end the interview"

The arrests occurred while Wine was doing a live radio interview with Kenya's Hot 96 FM station.

"We are being raided by military," Wine said. "I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards."

Spokesmen for the military and the police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Ugandans vote on Thursday in presidential and parliamentary elections.