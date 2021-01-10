WORLD
Deadly roadside bomb explosion hits Afghan capital
At least three people, including a security force official, were killed in the attack that came as Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict.
Afghan security officers inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, January 10, 2021. / AP
January 10, 2021

At least three people were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the interior minister, said a spokesman for the ministry's public protection forces, a security force, was one of the three killed in the attack.

One other person was wounded he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack which took place as government negotiators were in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban.

The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students. 

The outfit has also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in December targeting the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties. 

Taliban militants have meanwhile continued their insurgency against government forces while keeping their promise not to attack US and NATO troops. 

Sunday's attack comes as Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict. 

Frustration and fear have grown over a spike in violence that has combatants on both sides blaming the other.

The stop-and-go talks between the Taliban and the government come amid growing doubt over a US-Taliban peace deal brokered by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump. 

An accelerated withdrawal of US troops ordered by Trump means just 2,500 American soldiers will still be in Afghanistan when President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

Biden has advocated for keeping a small intelligence-based presence in Afghanistan, but Taliban leaders have flatly rejected any foreign troops.

READ MORE: Civilian deaths surges in Afghanistan amid Taliban talks – report

SOURCE:AP
