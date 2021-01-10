At least three people were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the interior minister, said a spokesman for the ministry's public protection forces, a security force, was one of the three killed in the attack.

One other person was wounded he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack which took place as government negotiators were in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban.

The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

The outfit has also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in December targeting the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties.

Taliban militants have meanwhile continued their insurgency against government forces while keeping their promise not to attack US and NATO troops.