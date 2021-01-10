WORLD
Power breakdown plunges entire Pakistan into darkness
The blackout left millions of people in darkness and is one of the worst that the country has experienced.
A general view of a residential area is seen during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. / Reuters
January 10, 2021

Pakistan's national power grid has experienced a major breakdown, leaving millions of people in darkness, government officials said.

"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the minister, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero.

The blackout is one of the worst that the country has experienced.

In 2015, around 80 percent of the country was left without power after a key transmission line broke down.

SOURCE:AP
