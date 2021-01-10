Pakistan's national power grid has experienced a major breakdown, leaving millions of people in darkness, government officials said.

"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the minister, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero.

