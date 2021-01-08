President Donald Trump has said he would not attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.

Trump will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to refuse attending his successor’s swearing-in.

Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the US Capitol together for the ceremony, as a symbol of the nation's peaceful transition.

More recently outgoing president Richard Nixon was not in attendance at Gerald Ford's 1974 inauguration, as he had left DC prior to his resignation after the Watergate scandal.

