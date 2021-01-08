Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well.

He added Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness.

Turkey and France have repeatedly traded barbs over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

Speaking alongside his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon, Cavusoglu said the current tensions between the NATO allies stemmed from Paris "categorically" opposing Turkey since Turkey's 2019 offensive into northeast Syria against the YPG, Syrian branch of PKK.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and France as well as EU and the US.

"Turkey is not categorically against France, but France has been against Turkey categorically since Operation Peace Spring," Cavusoglu said.