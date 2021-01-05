WORLD
2 MIN READ
DRC sees second 'savage' massacre of civilians in a week
Officials say 21 people were “savagely” killed in the Rwenzori area of the eastern Beni region, blaming militia members of Allied Democratic Forces for the attack.
DRC sees second 'savage' massacre of civilians in a week
DRC's eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi have been ravaged in attacks by militias. (FILE) / AP
January 5, 2021

At least 21 civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been massacred by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia blamed for hundreds of killings in the past year, UN sources and local officials said.

A source with the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, giving a provisional toll, said on Tuesday that 21 people were "savagely" killed in the Rwenzori area, while Donat Kibwana, administrator of the territory of Beni, said "22 persons ... 10 of them women" have been killed.

Another mass killing

The slaughter is the region's second mass killing in a week. 

Recommended

Twenty-five civilians were killed on New Year's Eve at the village of Tingwe, Kibwana said on January 1.

More than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks attributed to the ADF in 2019 and 2020, according to UN figures, despite repeated offensives by the army and UN peacekeepers against the group over the past decade.

DRC's eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi have been ravaged in attacks by militias, many formed of remnants of groups that fought in Congo's civil wars around the turn of the century.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for many suspected ADF attacks in the past, although UN experts said last week that they have been unable to confirm any direct link between the two groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit