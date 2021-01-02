WORLD
Pakistan arrests key militant of a group behind Mumbai attacks
A militant of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organised the Mumbai attacks in 2008 is arrested by Pakistani security forces on terror financing charges in the eastern city of Lahore.
This file photo shows smoke rises from the Taj Hotel in Mumbai after gunmen killed at least 100 people in a series of attacks in India's financial capital Mumbai on November 27, 2008. / Reuters
January 2, 2021

Pakistan's security forces have arrested an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India.

An official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, Shakil Ahmed, said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges.

Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organised the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people. Lakhvi was detained days after the Mumbai attacks but released in 2015 by Pakistani courts.

Pakitani authorities allege that Lakhvi was running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities.

Lakhvi was a prominent figure in Hafiz Saeed’s charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which is believed to be a front for Lashker-e-Taiba.

Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head, is presently serving multiple jail terms in Pakistan after being convicted in several cases in recent months. 

The Pakistani government has seized Saeed’s extensive network of mosques, schools, seminaries and charities and other assets in the country.

Relations between Pakistan and India were strained after the attack on India’s financial hub in 2008. The rival South Asian powers have fought two wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. 

