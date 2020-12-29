Palestinian factions have staged military exercises in blockaded Gaza, including firing rockets into the sea, to mark the anniversary of the start of the 2008 conflict with Israel.

The demonstrations on Tuesday were organised under Gaza's Joint Command Room, which is made up of roughly a dozen groups, including Hamas, that govern the Palestinian enclave.

Senior Hamas official Mushir al Masri said in a statement that the drills proved Palestinians in Gaza had missiles capable of hitting Israel "in any coming battle."

In addition to the volley of rockets fired into the Mediterranean Sea from platforms southwest of Gaza City, Palestinians simulated various combat scenarios with Israeli troops, according to AFP news agency.

All armed wings of the Gaza-based factions took part in the drill, except the military arm of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement.

Israeli 'strikes' on Gaza hospital

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the latter rose to power in Gaza.

The first came in December 2008, when Israel launched "Operation Cast Lead" to stop Palestinian rocket fire into Israel.

It ended with a ceasefire in January 2009, after 1,440 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.

Tuesday's exercise, the first of its kind, will "strengthen the skills of combatants" and demonstrate the "unity" of Gaza's fighters, said the Al Quds Brigade spokesman.

The exercises came days after Hamas accused Israel of launching strikes that damaged a children's hospital.