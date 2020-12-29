WW84, led by previous Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot was released on Christmas day, across theatres and on HBOMax, and has thus far been met with polarising reviews. This relates to the usual critique criteria such as acting, character, plot, special effects, etc. as well as the worn out stereotypes and the obscure ‘barriers’ this film attempts to break.

Amongst a number of different film critiques, some calling it slow, others highlighting poor performances, and plot holes, hardcore fans enjoyed the two some hours of WW84. Despite this, Warner Bros. have already announced a third and final WW film.

A particularly problematic sub-plot has been raising conversations amongst internet communities. The sub-plot in question takes place in Egypt where WW’s rival solicits an evil Arab warlord (oil-rich and power hungry, naturally).

The reality of Egypt in 1984 versus the portrayal of Egypt in 1984 was offensive, to say the least. Depictions of a devolved place where everyone donned traditionally inspired garments is out of touch, as many Egyptians took to Twitter to post pictures of themselves or their families during that year to highlight this fallacy and misrepresentation.

Further to this members of the African-American community even noted on their on-screen depiction, “The movie is clearly very ethnically diverse, and I was happy to see Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell make a brief appearance as Minerva’s boss. But most of the characters of colour felt like a forced afterthought, so similar to the way POC actors were treated in ‘80s TV shows that I wondered if it was intentional,” explains one reviewer.

Three scenes take place here that have been particularly problematic: first, said evil warlord, played by Amr Waked, desires to erect a ‘divine’ wall throughout the land (that he wishes to conquer with brute force) keeping out “heathens.” This plays on tropes that are redundant on both big and small screens - the Arab culture is hyper-religious, power-hungry, misogynistic, and, of course, stupid. Why he chose to perpetuate this stereotype as an Arab, one can only assume a sizable payment and a widened portfolio.

Second, and even more problematic to Arab audiences is Gal Gadot going over and beyond to rescue two Arab children about collateral damage in a climactic action scene. It looks out of place and forced into what was already an intense fight scene.