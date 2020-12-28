Bangladesh has started moving a second group of Rohingya refugees to a controversial, remote, flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal despite opposition from rights activists.

More than 1,600 of the Muslim minority from Myanmar were taken to Bhashan Char earlier this month, and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said just under 1,000 were in the latest batch heading for what he called a "beautiful resort."

Buses took the Rohingya from camps in Cox's Bazar, where nearly one million refugees are packed, to Chittagong port where they will be taken to the barren island.

"They are going voluntarily. They are very eager to go Bhashan Char because they have heard from their relatives, those who have gone to Bhashan Char, that (it) is an excellent place," Momen told AFP.

He claimed the island was "100 times better" than the camps, and that the refugees had "appealed" to be taken there.

"Bhashan Char is a beautiful resort. It is an excellent resort. And once anybody goes there, they will love it," the minister added.

Family relocation

Two Rohingya men in the latest group said they were going to the island willingly.

Nur Kamal, a Rohingya from the giant Kutupalang refugee camp, said he was going to be with relatives already at Bhashan Char: "What is the point of staying here (in the camps) without them?"

Serajul Islam said he was going with five family members and was not being forced.