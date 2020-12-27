Egyptian security officials have met with representatives of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), the first delegation in nearly six years from Cairo – a backer of rival warlord Khalifa Haftar in the conflict-hit country.

Interior minister for the UN-recognised GNA, Fathi Bachagha, held "a high-level meeting" with the Egyptian delegation, which included the deputy intelligence services chief, his office said on Sunday.

Imed Trabelsi, head of the Libyan general security body, also attended the meeting.

The talks covered "ways of strengthening security cooperation" and support for a ceasefire signed in October between rival Libyan sides under UN auspices, the ministry added.

The delegation also met with the GNA's Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala.

Chaos after Gaddafi's killing

Libya was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Wracked by violence since then, the North African country has become a battleground for tribal militias, terrorists, and mercenaries and a major gateway for desperate migrants bound for Europe.

Two rival camps now vie for power, with an eastern-based administration – backed by Haftar's militia – pitted against the Tripoli-based GNA.

But in October the two sides struck a ceasefire agreement, which has been generally respected, setting the stage for elections at the end of 2021.

Turkish support for the GNA earlier this year helped repel a 14-month offensive against the capital by Haftar launched in April last year.

Besides Egypt, Haftar is also backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.