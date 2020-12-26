Three Burundian peacekeepers have been killed by "unidentified armed combatants" in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said.

The announcement on Friday came after a rebel coalition fighting the government called off a ceasefire ahead of a tense general election due to take place Sunday.

"Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded" following attacks on UN troops and Central African national defense and security forces, the UN said in a statement.

The assaults took place in Dekoa, central Kemo Prefecture, and in Bakouma, in the southern Mbomou Prefecture, it said, without providing further details.

READ MORE: Trouble plagues Central African Republic as vote approaches

Election around the corner

Sunday's elections are deemed a key test of CAR's ability to recover stability.

In the week before voting day, incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera accused his predecessor Francois Bozize of plotting a coup, a militia briefly seized the country's fourth biggest town, and Russia and Rwanda sent military personnel to help shore up his government.

Sixteen candidates are running for president, including three women and Touadera. There are more than 1,500 candidates for 140 seats in the national assembly. More than 1.86 million voters are registered, but more than 598,000 refugees in neighboring countries will not vote, according to the UN.

READ MORE: UN: Seized CAR town under peacekeepers' control