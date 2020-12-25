President Donald Trump has spent Christmas Day golfing at his West Palm Beach club while millions of Americans faced the risk of losing jobless benefits on Saturday and the threat of a partial government shutdown next week if he refuses to sign a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and spending package.

Trump stunned members of both parties when he unexpectedly announced this week his dislike of the spending bill, which had taken members of Congress months to negotiate.

The bill provides $892 billion in coronavirus relief, and $1.4 trillion in regular government appropriations.

A source familiar with the situation said many White House officials were caught by surprise. While Trump's strategy going forward on the bill is unclear, he could still sign the package given he has not made an explicit veto threat.

Trump, who had not objected to the terms prior to the votes in the House of Representatives and the Senate, complained that the package was too full of money for special interests and foreign aid, and said the $600 in direct payments to most Americans was too small, demanding that the amount be increased to $2,000.

READ MORE: GOP blocks $2,000 checks as US President Trump leaves Covid aid in chaos

'Give our people the money!'

On Christmas Day, Trump spent most of the day golfing, with close ally and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, according to a source familiar with his activities. In a tweet, he said he has had many telephone calls and meetings at his golf club and urged lawmakers to give people more money.

"Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600? It wasn’t their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!" he said, referring to the coronavirus, which originated last year in China.

The bill is now at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort, where he is spending the holidays, awaiting his decision. Without Trump's signature on the coronavirus aid bill, about 14 million people will lose unemployment benefits on Saturday, and a partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday.

Claims about US election result

On Christmas Eve, Trump tweeted a series of grievances, repeating baseless claims about the election result, including one aimed at Senate Republicans, whom he accuses of abandoning him because many now publicly recognise Biden as the winner.

On Christmas Day, Trump followed his tweet about aid payments to Americans with a flurry of posts, lashing out at the media in two with cries of "Fake News" as he said that he was going to hold a video conference with members of the military.

Separately, the White House said Trump was briefed on a Nashville vehicle explosion on Saturday morning that injured three people in what police described as an "intentional act."