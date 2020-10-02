Police have said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor's apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire after the first officer inside her door was struck by a bullet.

But Taylor's boyfriend, who fired on the officers, said in the police interviewing played for the jury that he did not hear them announce themselves. If they had, he noted, "it changes the whole situation because there was nothing for us to be scared of."

The dueling accounts of the March 13 raid in which Louisville police killed the 26-year-old Black woman were contained in hours of recordings made public on Friday in a rare release for proceedings that are typically kept secret.

The grand jury did not charge the officers with her killing.

A court ruled that the content of the proceedings should be made public after the grand jury's decision angered many in Louisville and around the country and set off renewed protests.

The material released does not include juror deliberations or prosecutor recommendations and statements, none of which were recorded, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Louisville police Lieutenant Shawn Hoover said officers with a narcotics warrant approached Taylor’s apartment door and announced themselves as police and knocked three times.

“We knocked on the door, said 'police,' waited I don’t know 10 or 15 seconds. Knocked again, said 'police,' waited even longer,” Hoover said in an interview recorded the same day Taylor was shot, and later played for the grand jury.

“So it was the third time that we were approaching, it had been like 45 seconds if not a minute,” Hoover said. “And then I said, 'Let’s go, let’s breach it.’”

Another officer said they waited as much as two minutes.

Whether or not officers announced themselves has been a key issue in the case because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he only fired at police because he feared they were intruders.

'We were ambushed'

Police said they used a battering ram to enter the apartment, hitting the door three times before getting inside. Detective Michael Nobles said officers made so much noise that an upstairs neighbour came outside and had to be told to go back inside.

According to the grand jury recordings, detective Jonathan Mattingly got shot as soon as he leaned inside the apartment.

Mattingly said in testimony, some of which was previously released, that he fired four gunshots as he fell on his backside.

Officer Brett Hankison said in a recorded police interview that moments after the doors were broken down he saw darkness and then “immediate illumination from fire.”

“What I saw at the time was a figure in a shooting stance and it looked as if he was holding, he or she was holding, an AR-15 or a long gun, a rifle,” said Hankison, who was later indicted by the grand jury on charges of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside.

Walker was, in fact, using a handgun.