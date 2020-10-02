Lebanon and Israel have reached an agreement on a framework of indirect, US-mediated talks over a longstanding disputed maritime border between the two countries.

The talks will be held at the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura under the banner of the United Nations, both sides said on Thursday.

The talks are expected to begin on October 14, according to US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, the top US diplomat for the Middle East.

The agreement "will allow both countries to begin discussions, which have the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for Lebanese and Israeli citizens alike," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

He added that the agreement is the result of nearly three years of intense diplomatic engagement by US officials.

READ MORE:Lebanon warns neighbours against gas pipeline through disputed area

Countries technically at war

An Israeli official said last week that a deal had been reached, but there was no immediate Lebanese or US confirmation at the time.

The official said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation.

"We are hoping to start direct negotiations in the near future. Our presumptive goal is to arrive at a peaceful resolution on the matter of the Exclusive Economic Zone bordering between Israel and Lebanon in a way that benefits both neighboring nations," Steinitz said in a statement.

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 sq km of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.

READ MORE: The oil and gas of Lebanon tempts the appetite of its neighbours

Indirect talks

Indirect talks mean that Lebanese army negotiators will not be speaking directly to members of the Israeli delegation but through UN and US officials.

Schenker said he will lead the US mediation team for at least the first round.

He would not specify exactly who would be representing the Israelis or the Lebanese adding that the talks are strictly about maritime issues and delineating a border.

UN welcomes deal

The UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, welcomed the agreement saying it stands ready “to extend to the parties all the support at its disposal and facilitate efforts towards a resolution.”