For years, India has been lobbying the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog, to blacklist Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of using the banking system to sponsor terrorism, and place it alongside countries such as Iran and North Korea.

Since 2018, Pakistan has been on FATF’s 'grey list' as a result of failing to comply with regulations pertaining to money laundering and terrorism, but on July 30 the Pakistani Senate took a giant step towards elevating its status by unanimously approving two bills: the United Nations Security Council Amendment Bill and the Anti-Terrorism Act Amendment.

Certainty, Pakistan still has much to do to meet all of the FATF’s guidelines, but a newly published investigation into the shadowy world of the international banking system now raises questions about India’s participation in the sponsorship of terrorist activities.

Last week, BuzzFeed News released a trove of secret government documents, showing how many of the world’s largest banks and other financial institutions are moving trillions of dollars’ worth of suspicious transactions on behalf of drug cartels, money launderers and terrorist groups.

“Thousands of secret suspicious activity reports offer a never-before-seen picture of corruption and complicity – and how the government lets it flourish,” observe the dozen BuzzFeed News journalists who assessed and curated these leaked files.

One of the many examples shows how Standard Chartered Bank moved money on behalf of a Dubai-based business that was laundering cash on behalf of the Taliban, while another reveals how several major US banks, including JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America and others helped process millions of dollars’ worth of transactions on behalf of a former city mayor in Kazakhstan who was wanted for arrest by Interpol for fraud and bribe-taking.

The report also implicated 44 Indian banks and financial institutions, with hundreds of transactions flagged as “top-secret suspicious-activity-reports (SARs)” by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen), an agency within the US Treasury Department charged with combatting money laundering, terrorism financing and financial fraud.

These revelations raise questions about the extent to which the Indian government has participated or turned a blind eye to the financing and sponsoring of terrorist activities in Pakistan, Kashmir and Balochistan, especially given current and former members of India’s armed forces have admitted doing so over the past two decades.