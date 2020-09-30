A total of 13 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group have been arrested in Turkey.

The suspects, who entered Turkey through illegal means and were active in Syria and Iraq, were apprehended in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Istanbul, security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said on Tuesday.

A number of documents and digital materials were also seized.

Earlier this month, Turkey announced the capture and remand of a senior member of Daesh identified as Mahmut Ozden by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Soylu said police found plans on the suspect's computer to kidnap Turkish politicians and transport them to Syria.

Turkey's fight against Daesh