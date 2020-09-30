TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey arrests 13 Daesh terror suspects
The suspects entered Turkey through illegal means and were apprehended in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Istanbul Wednesday, said security sources.
Turkey arrests 13 Daesh terror suspects
A total of 13 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group were arrested in Turkey, security sources said Wednesday September 30, 2020. / AA
September 30, 2020

A total of 13 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group have been arrested in Turkey.

The suspects, who entered Turkey through illegal means and were active in Syria and Iraq, were apprehended in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Istanbul, security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said on Tuesday.

A number of documents and digital materials were also seized.

Earlier this month, Turkey announced the capture and remand of a senior member of Daesh identified as Mahmut Ozden by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Soylu said police found plans on the suspect's computer to kidnap Turkish politicians and transport them to Syria.

READ MORE:Turkey captures senior member of Daesh terrorist organization

Turkey's fight against Daesh

Recommended

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE:A year of tragedy in Turkey

Last year, Turkish security teams conducted simultaneous operations at various addresses in the Cankiri province where 11 suspects arrested including three women.

One of the women was Daesh's late ringleader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's chef who were together in Anbar region in Iraq, sources say.

READ MORE:Turkey arrests suspected high-level Daesh targets

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel