Fast News

As part of efforts against Daesh, security teams conducted simultaneous operations at various addresses in the Cankiri province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey has fought Daesh at home and abroad since 2013, killing 3,500 terrorists and arresting 5,500. (AA)

Suspected high-level Daesh targets were arrested on Friday in central Turkey, according to a security source.

As part of efforts against Daesh, security teams conducted simultaneous operations at various addresses in the Cankiri province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

An individual accused of being an aide to the terror group's late ringleader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, killed in a US operation last weekend, was among the suspects.

Under Baghdadi, Daesh took over wide areas of Iraq and Syria beginning in 2013, eventually claiming the formation of a "caliphate" in the region as it plotted and carried out gruesome attacks that reached far beyond its main territorial bastion.

Since recognising Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the terror outfit numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, which have resulted in 3,500 Daesh terrorists being killed and 5,500 being arrested.

Source: AA