Retired colonel Bah N'Daw has been sworn in as Mali's interim president, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after a military coup.

Malian officials hope the inauguration will lead the country's neighbours to lift punishing sanctions imposed after the August 18 overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as president that have paralysed the landlocked country's economy.

N'Daw, 70, took the oath of office in front of several hundred military officers, political leaders and diplomats. Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita, 37, was also sworn in as vice president during a ceremony in the capital Bamako.

In his inaugural address, he said he would crack down on graft, one of the main complaints against Keita's government, and stamp out abuses of civilians by the armed forces.

"Mali has been shaken, trampled on and humiliated by its own children, by us," said N'Daw, wearing a long white robe and a blue surgical mask as protection against the coronavirus.

Charter 'guidebook'

According to a roadmap to civilian rule, an unpublished "transition charter" endorsed by the junta, N'Daw will rule for a maximum of 18 months before staging elections.

"The charter is my guidebook," he declared.

"Mali has given me everything. I am happy to be its submissive slave, willing to do everything for it to return to full constitutional legality, with elected authorities, legitimate representatives," N'Daw said.

"The transition period which begins will not dispute any international undertaking by Mali, nor the agreements signed by the government," he said.

N'Daw, who briefly served as defence minister, also promised to continue a "merciless war" against "terrorist forces and organised crime" and called for a moment of silence to honour fallen troops, Malians, French and UN.

