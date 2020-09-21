Last week dozens of protesters rallied and set fire to the government’s headquarters in the Libyan city of Benghazi, the second-largest city, over worsening living conditions, power cuts, and corruption at the hands of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia leaders.

While Haftar controls eastern Libya and large territories in the south, his grip on power has been weakened. The head of the self-declared Libyan National Army (LNA) has seen his authority challenged more than once by the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR), based in eastern Libya.

The ongoing conflict in Libya can be traced back to the 2011 uprising against the country’s long-time ruler, Muammar Gaddafi. The 2011 NATO intervention managed to topple the Libyan dictator with the help of anti-Gaddafi revolutionary forces.

However, even with Gaddafi gone, the new rulers failed to establish stable political structures. The country steadily fell into conflict inflamed both by internal disagreements underlying the rivalry of diverse political-military forces, as well as foreign interference by regional and international actors seeking their own political and strategic interests.

As a consequence, the Libyan people continue to suffer from interlinked political and economic crises which weaken state institutions and dent the population’s prosperity significantly. Rival militias, particularly in eastern Libya, continue to compete for power.

A weak state allowed these armed groups to sustain their activities through the illegal sale of oil and other contraband. In the east, but also in the rest of the country, increasingly sophisticated revenue-generating schemes capitalise on the weakness of state structures.

The Libyan economy depends heavily on hydrocarbon exports. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), oil accounts for over 90 percent of revenue and during Gaddafi’s rule, Libya produced some 1.6 million barrels per day. The Libyan economy has experienced a significant decline because of fighting over the control of oil fields, naturally resulting in a decline in production.

Haftar’s militias' blockade of oil terminals since January 2020 has further deepened the economic crisis. Oil production has plummeted to 100,000 barrels per day from 1.14 million in December 2019.

According to Libya’s state National Oil Corporation (NOC), this has resulted in financial losses of approximately $9.5 billion. Although recently, the warlord has committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, some skirmishes caused by Wagner mercenaries and other militias makes prospects for reopening oil fields and ports rather bleak.