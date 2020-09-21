With fewer than 45 days before the presidential election, the country’s agenda changed overnight after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female justice and first Jewish member in the history of the US Supreme Court.

Appointed by President Clinton in 1993, she was a pioneer in her profession and well respected globally. Flags were lowered at half-staff, and hundreds of people gathered to mourn outside the Supreme Court as soon as they received the news of her death.

However, even before the funeral, there was already fierce debate about who would take over Ginsburg’s seat.

The Supreme Court consists of nine members, and it is one of the strongest branches of the US government taking decisions that directly affect the lives of the American people. In short, the president proposes candidates for the Supreme Court and the Senate approves them after which the president can formally appoint them to the court.

Unlike many justice systems globally, the member elected to the US Supreme Court can remain in the post until she or he dies. So why is the Supreme Court important for the US President? Justices play a major role in shaping policies on many controversial issues such as religious freedoms, abortion, the death penalty, presidential powers and a host of other constitutional and existential questions about the evolution of a country.

As many may recall in the 2000 presidential race, Democratic candidate Al Gore received a half-million more votes across the country than Republican candidate George W Bush. Still, the two candidates put up a fight before the judiciary over the vote count for weeks, as there was a tie between them in Florida, with the Supreme Court ultimately deciding that Bush won Florida, halting the recount there.

Along with the deceased Justice Ginsburg, four other members are liberal; in other words, they are closer to the line of thinking along mainstream Democrats. Chief Justice John Roberts and the four remaining members are closer to the Republican line of thought.

Even though the current Chief Justice was appointed by President Bush, his decisions are generally seen as fair and bipartisan. President Trump appointed two members who were close to him in 2017 and 2018, which resulted in severe opposition.

President Trump stated that Justice Ginsburg’s position should be filled urgently and announced that he will name a female candidate by next week. Many Republicans support Trump in this regard, and Republicans are the majority in the Senate now.