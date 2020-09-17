Greece and Turkey have resumed high-level political contacts to try and de-escalate a row over offshore energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Stelios Petsas, the Greek government spokesman, said on Thursday that direct contacts restarted after Turkey called to port a warship-escorted survey vessel at the weekend from an area where Greece claims exclusive rights to potential undersea gas or oil deposits. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier said the docking of Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel for maintenance does not mean its operations in the eastern Mediterranean are done.

The discussions, Petsas said, were taking place between aides to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Allies of the two NATO members have warned that the standoff and rival military build-ups in the area — between Greek islands, Turkey’s southern coast, and Cyprus — had increased the risk of a military confrontation.

The European Union is due to consider a list of potential sanctions against Turkey next week.

Both sides have indicated each is open to negotiations without preconditions.

Petsas said that direct communication between Mitsotakis and Erdogan was possible ahead of the September 24-25 EU meetings.

READ MORE:What are some of the major issues between Turkey and Greece?

Turkish, Greek militaries hold deconfliction talks

Also on Thursday, Turkish and Greek military delegations held a fourth round of talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels in the hope to lower tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region.

The technical meeting was planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

An initial technical meeting was held on September 10.

The delegates are discussing a document that urges both sides to recommit to NATO’s principles, particularly Article 1, that states NATO members should try and resolve all disputes between other NATO allies peacefully without the threat or use of force, TRT World'sMelinda Nucifor reported.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drillships to explore energy on its continental shelf, citing that Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.