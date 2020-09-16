Days after the Beirut port explosion, I wrote, perhaps ominously, that we should expect more “explosions” as the current leadership of Lebanon is so out of its depth on governance, that more chaos is only to be expected.

When the diehard remnants of a corrupt regime scramble over bodies to stay in power for the sole objective of waiting for the next aid bailout, then even those who work in government ministries and who are not corrupt, lose hope and barely make any effort to do their jobs.

Anyone who has wasted a whole day ringing a government switchboard number of a ministry in Beirut will tell you that. No one picks up.

This could explain a second huge fire in Beirut port. Another accident of a failed state. Some Lebanese though believe it was created to burn critical evidence relating to the port explosion.

The initial explosion which grabbed the world’s headlines on August 4 was probably due to negligence on a massive scale on all levels, which combined, killed over 140 people and left a repair bill of around $15 billion.

This is an unfortunate but entirely expected by-product of benighted corruption in a country ruled by a kleptocratic class.

This is Lebanon’s problem. The warlords who were supposed to hand over power slowly after 1990, just used their positions to take more control of the government and all its entrails – as well as the private sector today.

The flaw in Macron's original plan

But how to organise a bloodless revolution which replaces government ministers from the same ruling elite or, for that matter, bring in clean MPs who have not bribed their way into the system?

Some say it cannot happen as there is no incentive for the elite to move aside and let others govern. And here’s the crux of Emmanuel Macron’s problem. His own blueprint is based on a fatal flaw: it works with the present elite and hopes they will stop corrupt practices and convert.

But a bold new blueprint drafted by a British qualified lawyer of Lebanese origin and a Lebanese engineer may have the answer: create a state within a state which bypasses the old guard and runs these key sectors, allowing them to be profitable again.

Towards the end of September Rafic Koussa and Marc Oufi will meet with France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, where they will present their plan which already has the backing of the French ambassador in Beirut and they claim two key French ministers.

The draft proposal aims to initially raise a modest $5 billion from US banks which will be pumped into these key sectors, which France will supervise but not own.