Belarus police have detained dozens of protesters as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, the latest in a wave of mass protests following a disputed election.

Maria Kolesnikova, 38, has emerged as a key opposition figure after others were either jailed or forced out of the country, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election.

Protesters say the August 9 election was rigged to hand Lukashenko a phoney landslide win and that Tsikhanouskaya, who has since fled to Lithuania, was the real winner. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, denies this and has said foreign powers are behind the protests.

At least 5,000 protesters, many of them women, gathered in central Minsk on Saturday, chanting "go away" in reference to Lukashenko, and "Masha", a common alternative for Maria, in support of Kolesnikova, a Reuters witness said.

"Sveta is my president, Masha is my queen," read one of the slogans held up in the crowd.

