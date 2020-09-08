A senior UN official described a Saudi trial that handed out prison sentences to eight unnamed men over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a ‘parody’.

Comments by Agnes Callamard, the body’s Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, summed up the incredulity many felt over Riyadh’s ostensible attempts to bring those responsible for Khashoggi’s death to justice.

The Saudi columnist for the Washington Post, who had become increasingly critical of the country’s domestic and foreign policy, was murdered inside the country’s consulate in Istanbul by a hit squad.

Western and Turkish intelligence officials concluded that the killers were acting on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS).

As the killers escaped Turkey before details of the crime came to light, any hope for bringing them to account fell upon the very state accused of sending them in the first place.

Turkey is trying the killers in absentia after Saudi Arabia refused an extradition request to deliver the suspects to Ankara.

While commending the decision to drop the death penalty for the convicted, Callamard said the “verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy,” adding: “They came at the end of a process which was neither fair, nor just, or transparent.”

The UN officials main contention was that those responsible for ordering the murder were not put on trial. She singled out the lack of scrutiny over the role MBS played in the fiasco.

A year earlier, Callamard authored a report, concluding that the killing of Khashoggi must have required significant organisational support from the Saudi government and that there were credible grounds for investigating the crown prince’s ‘liability’ over the murder.

The eight unnamed defendants were given sentences of between seven and twenty years. A Saudi judge had previously handed out five death sentences but capital punishment was dropped after Khashoggi’s son formally forgave his father’s killers. Under Saudi law, such a pardon is grounds to commute punishment for murders and homicides.

Why drop the death penalty?