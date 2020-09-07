Greece plans to acquire arms, bolster its army personnel and revamp its defence industry as tensions with NATO ally Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean continue to grow.

Greece, which emerged from its third international bailout in 2018 and has been struggling with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, wants to spend part of its multi-billion dollar cash reserves on its defence sector.

"We are in talks with allies to boost our armed forces," government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his plans during an annual economic policy speech on Saturday.

A Greek government official said last week that Greece is in talks with France and other countries over the acquisition of fighter jets.

Greece has also been trying for more than a decade to consolidate and privatise its loss making defence companies.

