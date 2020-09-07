WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greece to boost defence sector as tensions rise in east Mediterranean
Greece, which emerged from its third international bailout in 2018 and has been struggling with the economic impact of Covid-19, is reportedly in talks with France and others to increase its “deterrence force" as tensions grow with Turkey.
Greece to boost defence sector as tensions rise in east Mediterranean
A warship participates in a joint training drill with armed forces from Greece and the United Arab Emirates near the Greek island of Crete, southern Greece. September 4, 2020. / AP
September 7, 2020

Greece plans to acquire arms, bolster its army personnel and revamp its defence industry as tensions with NATO ally Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean continue to grow.

Greece, which emerged from its third international bailout in 2018 and has been struggling with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, wants to spend part of its multi-billion dollar cash reserves on its defence sector.

"We are in talks with allies to boost our armed forces," government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his plans during an annual economic policy speech on Saturday.

A Greek government official said last week that Greece is in talks with France and other countries over the acquisition of fighter jets. 

Greece has also been trying for more than a decade to consolidate and privatise its loss making defence companies.

READ MORE:Erdogan: EU stance on east Med 'a test of sincerity'

Recommended

READ MORE: Kastellorizo: the next crisis spot between Turkey and Greece?

Southern European Leaders Summit

Mitsotakis will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Corsica on Thursday, before a Southern European leaders summit (MED 7), and will discuss the issue, Petsas said. The French presidency has not confirmed the meeting.

Turkey and EU member Greece vehemently disagree over the extent of their continental shelves. Tensions rose last month after Ankara sent an exploration vessel into contested waters in the region, accompanied by warships, days after Greece signed a maritime deal with Egypt that angered Turkey.

Ankara has since been extending the vessel's work in the wider region, issuing advisories which Athens calls illegal.

The Greek conservative leader discussed the latest twists in the row with European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders. Michel will visit Athens on September 15, Petsas said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla