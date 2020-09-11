Colombia's defence minister has publicly apologised for police brutality after the death of a man in custody sparked two nights of deadly rioting in the capital Bogota and other cities.

At least 13 people have been killed and more than 400 wounded during widespread disturbances after a video released on social media showed Javier Ordonez being repeatedly tasered by police during a street arrest. He later died in custody.

Flanked by police commanders at a news conference, Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo expressed his "pain and indignation" over the death of Ordonez, an engineer and father of two in his 40s who was studying to become a lawyer.

"The national police apologise for any violation of the law or ignorance of the regulations incurred by any of the members of the institution," said Trujillo, the minister with responsibility for the police.

A lawyer for the victim's family claimed Ordonez had died after being brutally beaten at a police station, following the repeated taser shocks.

Ordonez is heard repeatedly crying "please, no more" in the widely circulated footage of his arrest, taken by a friend.

"I have photos of how they left the victim. Javier was massacred, the crime of aggravated homicide and the crime of torture was committed," lawyer Vadith Gomez told Bogota's Radio Blu.

Ordonez's family said he had gone out to buy alcohol when he was arrested.

Internal investigation

Police authorities have opened an internal investigation against two uniformed officers "for the alleged crime of abuse of authority and homicide," the defence minister said.

Trujillo told the news conference that five other police officers had been suspended from duty.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the police's "excessive" use of force in response to the demonstrations, saying the right to peaceful protest was "essential to any democracy."

He called for an investigation so those responsible can be "brought to justice, and institutional measures taken to avoid any repetition."

READ MORE: Several killed in protests over police custody death in Colombia

Protests in cities

Meanwhile, demonstrators planned a third straight night of protests on Friday as the death toll from two nights of violence rose to 13.

Street protests first erupted in several areas of the capital late Wednesday and quickly turned violent as video of Ordonez's mistreatment circulated.

Rioting also erupted in the cities of Medellin and Cali.