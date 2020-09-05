Serbia and Kosovo have announced that they have normalised economic ties as part of US-brokered discussions that also include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and Pristina recognising Israel.

After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed on Friday to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs.

The White House announcement provided US President Donald Trump with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election and furthers his administration's push to improve Israel's international standing.

“Truly, it is historic,” Trump said, standing alongside the two leaders in the Oval Office. “I look forward to going to both countries in the not too distant future.”

Vucic told reporters there were still many differences between Serbia and the breakaway province, but said Friday's agreement marked a huge step forward.

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, who participated in the meetings, said the agreement on expanding economic ties could pave the way for political solutions in the future.

Netanyahu welcomes decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Serbia will become the first European country to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem, following Washington's ground-breaking recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital almost three years ago.

"I thank my friend the president of Serbia... for the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to transfer his embassy there," Netanyahu said, saying the controversial move would happen by July 2021.

"I would like also to thank my friend President Trump for contributing to this achievement," he said in a statement.

Palestine: Serbia moving embassy to Jerusalem illegal

The announcement by Serbia to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is contrary to international law and UN resolutions, Palestine's ambassador to Belgrade Mohammed Nabhan said on Friday.

"That is, as far as it happens, contrary to international law and to UN resolutions relating to the Palestinian question and to Jerusalem as an occupied city and that it harms the rights of the Palestinian People to exercise its state in all the territories that Israel occupied in 1967 including Jerusalem," said a statement from the embassy.

Nabhan said the decision would strain relations between the two countries.

"There is no doubt that this would harm the traditional friendship between Palestine and Serbia and would not serve this development," said Nabhan.

Election ploy?

Palestinians reacted with cynicism about the Kosovo and Serbia announcements, suggesting they were more to bolster Trump's reelection prospects in two months while victimising them.

"Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace... to achieve his re-election" in November, tweeted Saeb Erekat, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

"This, just like the UAE-Israel agreement, isn't about Middle East Peace," he added.

"What else will Trump procure for Israel before November?" said senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi.

But in Washington Trump senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, a key player in Middle East negotiations, said the moves advance peace and make Americans safer.