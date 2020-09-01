The City of London Corporation, which runs the British capital's historic financial district, has launched a public consultation into whether or not to remove or re-label monuments with links to slavery.

The corporation that runs the so-called Square Mile, which includes the Bank of England and St Paul's Cathedral, said it wanted people's views on "which landmarks they think are a problem and what action they would like to see taken".

There have been nationwide calls to remove monuments linked to Britain's colonial past following the toppling of a statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston during an anti-racism protest in the southwestern city in June.

It was one of many demonstrations around the world against discrimination and social injustice, sparked by the death in US police custody of unarmed Black man, George Floyd.

The City of London Corporation's three-month consultation is being promoted by its new Tackling Racism Taskforce, set up in June at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests.

It is seeking views from across Britain on landmarks, plaques, statues and street names, which will then be considered by a committee.

"We know that historical symbols continue to have an impact today, and we want to understand how people feel about this aspect of our cultural history and whether such landmarks should be re-sited, reinterpreted or retained as they stand," said taskforce co-chairman Andrien Meyers.

