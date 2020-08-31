Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has pardoned more than 100 lawmakers and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting national reconciliation."

Guaido's assistant Roberto Marrero and lawmakers Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto were amongst the names read out by Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez live on state television, on Monday.

"We hope that all of these measures taken by the Bolivarian government help maintain the democratic focus of all of these political actors," Information Minister Rodriguez said in a press conference.

The effort signals that the ruling Socialist Party is seeking to boost participation in December parliamentary elections, which part of the opposition had vowed to boycott on the grounds that it is rigged.

READ MORE:Office of Venezuela’s Guaido raided during his trip abroad

Political prisoners free

Rights groups have harshly criticised Venezuela's government for arbitrarily jailing adversaries, often on charges made with little or no evidence and in violation of basic due process and parliamentary immunity of legislators.

Maduro's government has in the past released small groups of jailed opposition leaders, but those releases have typically been followed by more such arrests.

The government denies holding political prisoners and says such accusations are part of US-backed efforts to tarnish its image.