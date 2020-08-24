Talks between West African mediators and Mali's military coup leaders have ended after three days of discussions without any decision on the make-up of a transitional government, a junta spokesman has said.

West Africa's regional bloc dispatched negotiators to Mali on the weekend in a bid to reverse President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's removal from power last week.

But talks on Monday had focused on who would lead Mali and for how long, rather than the possibility of reinstating the president, diplomats said.

The coup has raised the prospects of further political turmoil in Mali which, like other countries in the region, is facing an expanding threat from militants.

Interim administration to be decided locally

Colonel Ismael Wague said on Monday mediators would report to regional heads of state ahead of a summit on Mali this week but, highlighting the backing the soldiers enjoy, the final decision on the interim administration would be decided locally.

"Nothing has been decided. Everyone has given their point of view," Wague told reporters. "The final decision of the structure of the transition will be made by us Malians here."

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who led the regional mediation team, said they requested and were granted access to Keita.

"President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita told us that he has resigned. That he was not forced to do so. That he does not want to return to politics and that he wants a quick transition to allow the country to return to civilian rule," Jonathan told reporters.

Jonathan said, "We have agreed on a number of issues, but there are some issues that we have not agreed. So on those issues we told the military officers the thinking of ECOWAS and we asked them to go and review."

Talks were taking place with the threat of regional sanctions hanging over the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP).

"(Mediators) will discuss this with the heads of state so they can lift or at least ease the sanctions. Sanctions are not good for us or the population," Wague said.

The regional branch of West Africa's BCEAO central bank reopened on Monday.

Transition options