US President Donald Trump's sister described him as cruel and a liar, whose lack of principles meant he could not be trusted.

These come courtesy of recordings published on Saturday.

His sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, is also the author of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man".

An online description of her book, says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

Toxic Family

Maryanne slammed her brother over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centers.

"All he wants to do is appeal to his base," she said in recordings obtained by the Washington Post.

"He has no principles. None. His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God."

The recordings were secretly made by the president's niece Mary Trump, who published last month a bombshell memoir of the "toxic family" that produced him.

The president's younger brother Robert, who died last week, went to court to try to block its publication, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather's estate, but to no avail.

Mary, 55, speaking to the Washington Post, says her uncle is unfit to be president and she plans to do “everything in my power” to elect Joe Biden.

Her father, Fred Trump Jr., died of an alcohol-related illness when she was 16 in 1981.

In her book, she claims Trump and her grandfather mistreated her father.

Some 950,000 copies were sold the day of the memoir's release, with the White House calling it a "book of falsehoods".

