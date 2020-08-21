A former California police officer who lived a double life as the "Golden State Killer" has been sentenced to life in prison for a string of 1970s and '80s murders and rapes that were solved through the use of public genealogy websites.

A Sacramento County judge on Friday granted prosecutors' request that Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, serve life in prison without the possibility of parole following emotional statements from victims or their family members in open court.

A seemingly frail DeAngelo showed no emotion during the nearly two-hour sentencing, held in a makeshift courtroom inside a ballroom at Sacramento State University so that victims and family members could spread out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When given the opportunity to speak, DeAngelo slowly rose from a wheelchair, took off a mask, looked around at surviving victims and relatives of those he murdered and said: "I've listened to all your statements. Each one of them. And I'm really sorry to everyone I've hurt."

Prosecutors, afterward, said they did not think DeAngelo's apology was sincere. They also showed video of him in his jail cell, climbing on a desk and standing on one leg while cleaning, which they said proved he did not need to use a wheelchair.

Rapes and murders

In June, DeAngelo confessed to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges for crimes carried out between 1975 and 1986 as part of a plea deal with prosecutors sparing him from a potential death sentence.

DeAngelo, whom a prosecutor on Friday called a bogeyman who haunted California for decades, also publicly admitted to dozens more rapes for which the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors said he invaded 120 homes across 11 counties during his crime spree.

The identity of the Golden State Killer remained a mystery, his crimes unsolved, for decades until DeAngelo's arrest in Sacramento County on April 24, 2018.