Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned, his spokeswoman has said.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny was flying from Siberia to Moscow and his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

"Alexei has toxic poisoning," she wrote on Twitter. "Alexei is now in intensive care."

Yarmysh said "We think that Alexey was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning."

"Doctors say the poison was quickly absorbed through the hot liquid," she added.

Anatoliy Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk hospital where the politician is being treated, told reporters that Navalny was in grave, yet stable condition.

Kalinichenko said doctors are considering a variety of diagnoses, including poisoning, but refused to give details, citing a law preventing doctors from disclosing confidential patient information.

Navalny is in the intensive care unit for toxicology patients in Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, the TASS state news agency confirmed.

The 44-year-old, known for his anti-corruption campaigns against top officials and outspoken criticism of President Vladimir Putin, has suffered physical attacks in the past.