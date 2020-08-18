US Democrats have opened their unprecedented online nominating convention with a show of unity behind Joe Biden.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama said on Monday the party's presidential candidate "knows what it takes" to lead the nation out of crisis.

With the Democratic Party poised to officially anoint the 77-year-old Biden as its nominee, President Donald Trump defied coronavirus concerns and staged competing events in Wisconsin and neighboring Minnesota.

But at 0100 GMT Tuesday (8:00 pmWisconsin time), Americans tuned in to what appeared to be a carefully choreographed opening for the four-day unifying confab.

"Every four years we come together to reaffirm our democracy," the convention's moderator, actress Eva Longoria, said in the opening moments. "This year we've come to save it."

Barack Obama's popular wife Michelle was given the primetime slot on the opening night of the convention, which was to have been held over four days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but which is now taking place almost entirely online because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In excerpts of her remarks released ahead of her taped speech, Obama said Biden was a "terrific vice president" during the eight years he served as her husband's number two.

"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith," she said.

"He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country," the former first lady said.

"He will tell the truth, and trust science," she said in a jab at Trump, who has been accused of repeatedly ignoring the advice of his scientific advisors on how to respond to the pandemic.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Biden for the nomination from the progressive left, was also due to address the convention, which is being live-streamed, on Monday.

"This election is the most important in the modern history of this country," Sanders said in prepared remarks.

"The future of our democracy is at stake," he said. "The future of our planet is at stake."

Electing Biden over Trump is an absolute necessity, he stressed. "My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."

'Large-scale Venezuela'

Trump flew on Air Force One meanwhile to Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin and delivered remarks to supporters gathered on the airport tarmacs.