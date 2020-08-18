WORLD
6 MIN READ
US Democrats kick off convention to nominate Biden and 'save' democracy
Democrats hold their first-ever virtual national convention in Wisconsin amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which will feature speeches by the Clintons, Obamas, Bernie Sanders and some Republicans.
US Democrats kick off convention to nominate Biden and 'save' democracy
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual DNC convention at the Wisconsin Center on August 17, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / AP
August 18, 2020

US Democrats have opened their unprecedented online nominating convention with a show of unity behind Joe Biden.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama said on Monday the party's presidential candidate "knows what it takes" to lead the nation out of crisis.

With the Democratic Party poised to officially anoint the 77-year-old Biden as its nominee, President Donald Trump defied coronavirus concerns and staged competing events in Wisconsin and neighboring Minnesota.

But at 0100 GMT Tuesday (8:00 pmWisconsin time), Americans tuned in to what appeared to be a carefully choreographed opening for the four-day unifying confab.

"Every four years we come together to reaffirm our democracy," the convention's moderator, actress Eva Longoria, said in the opening moments. "This year we've come to save it."

Barack Obama's popular wife Michelle was given the primetime slot on the opening night of the convention, which was to have been held over four days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but which is now taking place almost entirely online because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In excerpts of her remarks released ahead of her taped speech, Obama said Biden was a "terrific vice president" during the eight years he served as her husband's number two.

"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith," she said.

"He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country," the former first lady said.

"He will tell the truth, and trust science," she said in a jab at Trump, who has been accused of repeatedly ignoring the advice of his scientific advisors on how to respond to the pandemic.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Biden for the nomination from the progressive left, was also due to address the convention, which is being live-streamed, on Monday.

"This election is the most important in the modern history of this country," Sanders said in prepared remarks.

"The future of our democracy is at stake," he said. "The future of our planet is at stake."

Electing Biden over Trump is an absolute necessity, he stressed. "My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."

'Large-scale Venezuela' 

Trump flew on Air Force One meanwhile to Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin and delivered remarks to supporters gathered on the airport tarmacs.

Recommended

Speaking in Oshkosh, Trump accused Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris of seeking to enact "crazy socialist policies."

"This is the most dangerous election we've ever had," Trump said. "This will be a very large-scale Venezuela if they win."

"The only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged," added the president, who trails Biden in nearly all national polls as well as multiple battleground states.

The Democratic convention is taking place amid a furor over Trump's own efforts to limit mail-in voting.

Insisting without proof that it fosters fraud, Trump has threatened to block extra funding that Democrats say is urgently needed to allow the US Postal Service to process millions of ballots.

READ MORE: Will the US presidential election be postponed?

Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez said the convention would push back against Trump's "assault on our democracy" by highlighting efforts to protect voting by mail.

Oshkosh, where Trump was speaking, is about a 90-minute drive north of the Milwaukee arena where Democrats had intended to gather in a sign of eagerness to win back Wisconsin, one of multiple Democratic strongholds which flipped to Trump in 2016.

But the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed some 170,000 people in the United States, upended election campaigning.

The Democratic convention and the Republican event, which begins on August 24, will be held virtually, without the usual roaring crowds and confetti.

"We may be physically apart, but this week Democrats are coming together from across the nation to put forth our vision for a better America," Biden tweeted.

Live and curated content 

The experimental convention format will allow speakers to address American voters unfiltered – largely shorn of the usual overwrought stagecraft and screaming delegates.

Biden and Harris will address the convention live via videolink, while other speeches will be "a mix of live and curated content," the campaign said.

Biden, whose poll leads over Trump remain significant, despite a slight tightening of the race, is hoping Harris – the first woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket – will invigorate Democrats.

The California senator, former prosecutor and daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants is 55 and brings relatively youthful energy to the ticket.

Tuesday will see addresses from former president Bill Clinton and Jill Biden, the nominee's wife.

On Wednesday, Barack Obama will speak, and Harris will have her spotlight moment before the convention culminates Thursday when Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination and delivers his acceptance speech.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police